Annual meeting gives coaches chance to sharpen skills

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Over 13,000 coaches from around Texas converged on Houston for the annual Texas High School Coaches Association meetings.
The meetings are a way for coaches to network and also get certified for various areas required by the UIL. Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said the event is the best way to improve a program.
“I always try to get one thing new that we can put into the program,” Quick said." There is a lot of little things we will try to implicate. We just got to get as a staff to see if we can make it work with our kids. The safety issue thing was the biggest thing.”
“Last year was tackling," Diboll Coach Blake Morrison. "It was a big thing. This year it is more special teams.”
One of the main speakers on Monday was King, the head coach of the defending 6A, Division II state champion Longview Lobos, was a featured speaker at the 2019 Texas High School Coaches Association meeting in Houston Monday.
King talked to a packed room full of coaches about what it takes to run the offense of a state championship team.
After he spoke at the meeting, King stressed that there is no tried and true formula for success. He said that each coach has to look at what is best for him, his school’s football program, and his athletes.
The Lobos defeated Beaumont West Brook 35-34 in December to become the 2018 6A State Champions. It was the first time the school claimed the championship since 1937.
Red Zone coverage will kick of the last Friday in August, which marks the first week of the 2019 football season.
Last year the season opener between Longview and Lufkin was featured on Fox Sports Southwest Texas Football Days as a nationally televised game. This year’s Friday night match up will be Sherman vs Denison but FOx Sports will break into the game that takes place in Lufkin.
