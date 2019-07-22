First Alert: A rare, July cold front to bring us a nice summer treat to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A rare, July cold front is setting its sets on the Piney Woods and will be pushing through our part of the state during the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday. This front will give us a reprieve from the dreaded heat and humidity that often plague us in the dog days of summer.
Ahead of this front, we will be in store for a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both this afternoon, this evening, and even in the overnight hours. Not everyone will get wet with the frontal passage, but for those of you that do get underneath a heavy storm, you may pick up a quick 0.25-0.33″ of rain.
Behind the frontal passage, we will see our winds shift to the north on Tuesday, ushering in some drier air and slightly cooler temperatures for the middle part of our week. This will make for a nice treat as it provides some temporary relief from the summer heat and humidity.
Wednesday and Thursday will be two gold star weather days before the humidity starts to return in earnest by the weekend, leading to some scattered downpours entering the equation as well.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.