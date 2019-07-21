Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: There is a cold front passing through this afternoon bringing with it increased rain chances for the rest of the day. It looks like most of the wet weather will remain on the sub-severe side with just widespread showers and a few thundershowers. Rain should clear out just past midnight and will leave us with sunny skies and cooler temperatures for Tuesday, only getting to the middle 80s. Clear skies and 80s will stick around through Thursday. Friday will still be on the sunny side with but temperatures will begin to spill back into the low 90s. Next weekend will be on the mostly sunny side for both Saturday and Sunday but we do have slight afternoon rain chances.