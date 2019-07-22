Nacogdoches ISD strengthens fine art program by integrating curriculum with core subjects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At a time when so many school districts struggle to keep a Fine Arts program going, Nacogdoches Independent School District is strengthening its program.
The district has created a new position of Fine Arts director, and it’s expanding art education into primary grades. Pauletter Tomlinson, former San Augustine ISD band director, was hired to coordinate fine art instruction district-wide.
Tomlinson is confident that stronger fine art instruction will help improve performance by students in the core subjects.
“There is a strong correlation with students that are involved in fine arts and their test scores; students that are involved in the fine arts are scoring higher on tests, there’s definitely a correlation there," Tomlinson explained. “There’s also a lot of evidence that when teachers infuse arts into just the basic curriculum, students have other ways -- outside of writing a paper, completing a worksheet, or completing math problems -- that they can show what they’ve learned.”
District leaders will work closely with Tomlinson to align curriculum for fine arts, as well as for core subjects.
Teachers will return to work in August when the planning begins.
