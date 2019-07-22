Roadwork for the week of July 22 through 26

US 69: Work continues from FM 844 to FM 1270 south of Zavalla to widen the existing two-lanes to a four-lane divided highway. Dirt is being hauled for excavation and embankment work. Beams placed for the US 69 northbound ramps are being placed at SH 63. Crews are also cement treating the new areas of construction and doing dirt work in the Shawnee Prairie area. Motorists should be alert for trucks exiting and entering the roadway throughout the construction site. Intermittent lane closures expected.