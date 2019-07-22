Roadwork for the week of July 22 through 26

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) – Motorists will likely encounter a work zone or road closure as work continues in many areas. While work schedules are likely to change in inclement weather, plans for construction and maintenance of roadways extend throughout the nine-county Lufkin District.
Motorists are urged to reduce speed through a work zone, obey the Move Over, Slow Down law and stay alert for workers and moving equipment through work zones. Project updates and plans for the week of July 22-26 include:
ANGELINA COUNTY
US 59 South: Crews are scheduled to continue upgrading metal beam guardrail and cross structures along with excavation and backfilling in various locations from SL 287 in Lufkin to the Polk County line.
US 69: Work continues from FM 844 to FM 1270 south of Zavalla to widen the existing two-lanes to a four-lane divided highway. Dirt is being hauled for excavation and embankment work. Beams placed for the US 69 northbound ramps are being placed at SH 63. Crews are also cement treating the new areas of construction and doing dirt work in the Shawnee Prairie area. Motorists should be alert for trucks exiting and entering the roadway throughout the construction site. Intermittent lane closures expected.
SH 7: Work is scheduled to cut high edges in various locations. Lane closures expected.
FM 324: Crews are scheduled to work to pour concrete for headwalls and work on metal guard beam guardrail on this project designed to improve guardrail to design standard and safety treat fixed objects from just south of SH 94 to US 59. Lane closures expected.
FM 2497: Repair work is scheduled to begin on the Cedar Creek Bridge. Motorists should be alert to road closures and heavy equipment in the area.
SH 103/SL 287: Crews are clearing the right of way and removing pavement near Spur 339 on this project designed to widen existing pavement for additional turn lanes from just south of SL 36 to just north of SP 339.
SH 147: Work is scheduled to pour concrete for guardrail attachments on the Lake Sam Rayburn Bridge that will result in a lane closure on this project designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from just north of FM 3123 to FM 2109.
FM 842: Crews are scheduled to level up pavement in various locations. Lane closures expected.
Robinson Lane: This roadway has been reopened and crews are monitoring vegetative establishment on this bridge replacement project at Gilliland Creek.
East Lufkin Avenue: Crews are scheduled to continue work on East Lufkin Avenue near the intersection of Timberland Drive that will include cleaning, placing sod and removing forms on this project designed to add sidewalks near the intersection.
Various locations: Work is scheduled to apply herbicide, patch potholes, install signs and sweep the roadway.
HOUSTON COUNTY
SH 21: Crews continue to work on cross drainage structures and blading the topsoil on this project designed to reconstruct and add passing lanes from the east end of the Trinity River Bridge to FM 1280. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures.
SH 21 East: Work is scheduled to repair base and edges from SL 304 to FM 227.
SH 19: Crews are working to begin a project designed to improve guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from 1.6 miles north of FM 231 to the Trinity County line.
FM 2781: Crews are scheduled to place cement on this project to reconstruct and widen existing pavement from FM 1280 to US 287. Motorists should expect lane closures using pilot car and flaggers.
SL 304: Work is scheduled to continue base repairs and begin seal coating from US 287 North to FM 229. Lane closures expected.
Various locations: Crews will work to apply herbicide, patch potholes, repair signs and clean ditches. Stay alert for intermittent lane closures and workers.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
SH 21: Work will continue to place culvert extensions on this project designed to upgrade metal bean guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from SH 7 to the San Augustine County line and on SH 21 from the San Augustine line to FM 3448 in Sabine County. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures.
FM 95: Crews are monitoring vegetative establishment on this completed bridge replacement project at Terrapin Creek.
FM 226: Work is scheduled to backfill headwalls on this project designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards and safety treat fixed objects from SH 21 to the end of pavement. Possible lane closures are expected.
FM 1638: Crews continue to monitor vegetative establishment on this project designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards, safety treat fixed objects and provide additional pavement width from FM 698 to US 59/SL 224.
FM 2609: Work to relocate utilities and construct storm sewers continues on this project designed to widen the roadway from Raguet Street to North Street (BU 59). This roadway remains closed to through traffic.
POLK COUNTY
US 59: Crews are repairing joints in the northbound lanes on this project designed to resurface the roadway with a permeable friction course from just south of US 287 in Corrigan to Moscow.
SH 146: Crews are scheduled to cut high edges in various locations. Lane closures expected.
FM 350: Crews are installing mow strips and metal beam guardrail on this project designed to upgrade metal beam guardrail and safety treat fixed objects from 2.6 miles north of FM 3152 to US 190.
SABINE COUNTY
SH 87: Crews are working from near the high school in Hemphill to SH 83 on this project designed to add pedestrian sidewalks in the area.
FM 83: Crews are working on cross culvert and driveway structures along with sod placement from SH 87 to FM 3121 on this project designed to safety treat fixed objects.
FM 1: Crews are scheduled to continue to widen the subgrade on this project that will upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards and provide additional pavement width from the San Augustine County line to SH 103.
FM 944: Work is scheduled to level up base in various locations. Lane closures are expected.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
SH 21: Crews will continue to place embankment at the Attoyac River Bridge on this bridge replacement project. Lane closures are expected.
SH 21: Bridge replacements are complete and crews continue to monitor vegetative establishment at Venado Creek, Niciper Creek and Perkins Creek.
FM 711: Crews will be working to backfill shoulders on this project designed to reconstruct and widen the pavement from the Shelby County line to US 96.
FM 2390: Crews are scheduled to repair base in various locations. Intermittent lane closures expected.
FM 1277: Work is scheduled for base repairs in various locations. Lane closures expected.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
US 59: Crews are scheduled to remove debris, repair signs, delineators and repair potholes in various locations.
SH 150: Crews are scheduled to continue work on driveway culverts, embankment and flexible base throughout the project along with prime and seal coating in one section of this project designed to reconstruct the pavement and add passing lanes from the Walker County line to FM 945 North.
SH 156: Work is planned to repair pavement edges, reshape high shoulders and work on clearing drainage and culverts in various locations. Some lane closures are possible.
FM 2693: Crews are scheduled to work in various locations to trim limbs and remove dead trees from the right of way.
FM 2025: Crews will remove dead trees and trim trees in various locations.
FM 224: Crews are installing mow strips on this project designed to improve and upgrade metal beam guardrail to design standards from SH 156 North to SH 156 South.
Various locations: Herbicide application is planned for vegetative control.
SHELBY COUNTY
US 96: Work is scheduled to place striping and backfill pavement from US 84 to SH 87. Lane closures expected.
TRINITY COUNTY
FM 2262: Striping is complete and clean-up is being done on this project designed to reconstruct and widen pavement from FM 357 to SH 94.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or (936) 633-4395.