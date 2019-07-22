Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: Arrest made in fatal shooting over property issues

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 83-year-year-old man and charged him with murder in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Spurger area Sunday.
Wilmer Alton Taylor, of Spurger, is still being held in the Tyler County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. A judge is expected to magistrate Taylor and set his bond amount later today.
According to a press release, Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting that occurred off of County Road 4375 in the Spurger area at about 3 p.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim has been identified as Jeremy Smith, 47, of Spurger.
“Several witnesses remained on scene, and deputies were able to identify the shooter as Wilmer Taylor, age 83, of Spurger,” the press release stated. “Tyler County investigators learned that Taylor and Smith, who were neighbors, were engaged in an altercation over property issues.”
An autopsy will be performed on Smith later today.
