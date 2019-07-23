College coaches stress the importance of recruiting in East Texas

“I had East Texas one year as an assistant,” Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said. “The thing I like is it is all about relationships out there. You have to build a relationship. Where ever you stop at on or two o’clock you are done for the day. There aint no other school really close. it will be the last place of the day. You get to sit down and grow some roots. I have done my research.Yesterday I was texting with a guy that is playing in Kansas City. He is really good. I think we have a good name in East Texas.”