Crime Stoppers: Man suspected of using cloned debit cards to steal money from accounts

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly used cloned debit cards to withdraw money from people’s bank accounts.
According to Crime Stoppers, earlier this month, several victims reported unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts. Investigators traced the fraudulent withdrawals to an ATM inside a Lufkin convenience store.
Surveillance video shows a person police believe to be responsible. The man was wearing a black t-shirt and dark sunglasses.
Crime Stoppers said since each victim was in possession of their debit card at the time of the withdrawals, it appears their numbers were stolen elsewhere, possibly through skimmers, and their cards cloned.
If you can ID the suspect, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, download Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS.
