Drier air will lead to some cooler summer nights in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Can you feel the difference in the air? The lower humidity and drier air will continue to funnel into the Piney Woods courtesy of a cool, northerly breeze.
This drier air will lead to much cooler and pleasant nights with overnight lows bottoming out in the middle 60′s on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The record low for Thursday morning is 64 and that record may be in jeopardy as we are forecasting a low of 64 degrees that day.
Daytime highs will still be warm as we top out in the upper 80′s to near 90 the next couple of days. However, the dry air means there will be no heat index or feels like temperature to account for, making for some pleasant conditions.
We will be rewarded with about two-and-a-half good weather days under mainly clear skies before the dreaded summertime humidity returns in earnest this weekend.
Once the moisture levels return, so will the chances for rain as scattered showers and storms will be back in play, especially by Sunday and Monday of next week.
