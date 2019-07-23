East Texas veteran’s service dog wanders off at Toledo Bend, winds up in Missouri

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas military veteran is making an unexpected but happy road trip to Missouri today to pick up his service companion dog, which went missing after a recent visit to Toledo Bend Reservoir.
According to Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles’s weekly report, Oliver, an English bulldog, was found safe and sound.
“Update - dog located, safe and sound, and you won’t believe where it was!” the report stated.
A story on KJAS.com stated that the dog wandered off when Christopher Boyett, his owner took him to Toledo Bend. The story also said that Boyett is a military veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after he served in combat in the Middle East.
Rowles told KJAS that a family from Missouri that was originally from Newton had been visiting Texas. When they went to Toledo Bend, they found Oliver, they assumed that he was a stray and took him home with them.
“The family apparently saw the story about Oscar on kjas.com and on Monday they contacted Christopher to let him know that they have his dog,” the KJAS story said.
Rowles told KJAS on Monday that Boyett would be leaving to go get Oliver from Missouri this morning.
