Fresh farmer’s market salad with corn, tomatoes and basil by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad is great on so many levels. It tastes delicious, and looks beautiful on your plate. It is full of nutrients, and it’s easy to make. It helps you use up produce that is languishing in your refrigerator’s produce bin or on the vine in your garden. In other words, what are you waiting for, friend? Make this delicious salad today.
Fresh farmer’s market salad with corn, tomatoes and basil
2 cups corn cut off the cob, or frozen (not cooked)
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1/3 to 1/2 cup minced sweet onion, like Noonday or Vidalia
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper (I used sweet orange bell pepper)
1/2 cup Gorgonzola cheese. If you prefer, use another cheese like blue, feta, or Parmesan
1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper, or to taste
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil (or a teaspoon of dried basil) or your favorite herb, like oregano or parsley
1/4 cup ranch salad dressing
Method:
Combine all ingredients except ranch dressing in a salad bowl. Toss to combine, then drizzle with the dressing, and toss again. Serve chilled. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.