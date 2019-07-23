Jimbo, Rhule praise East Texans starting their pro football career

“Erik had a tremendous year,” Fisher said. Even though he went in the second round he should have gone higher. I really do. He is that good a football player. Our guys came a long way in the spring but they have big shoes to fill. You don’t ever replace an Erik McCoy. What he has done is define for us what that position is supposed to be and supposed to look. That is a tough one to replace. I don’t know truly realize how good of a year Erik had. I think his best years are ahead of him."