Jimbo, Rhule praise East Texans starting their pro football career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) -Despite the NFL careers starting two very different ways for former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy and former Nacogdoches Dragon Greg Roberts, their college coaches see bright futures.
Both Texas A&m Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media at the 2019 THSCA Convention in Houston.
McCoy is expected to contend for the starting center position at New Orleans Saints training camp. McCoy was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.
“Erik had a tremendous year,” Fisher said. Even though he went in the second round he should have gone higher. I really do. He is that good a football player. Our guys came a long way in the spring but they have big shoes to fill. You don’t ever replace an Erik McCoy. What he has done is define for us what that position is supposed to be and supposed to look. That is a tough one to replace. I don’t know truly realize how good of a year Erik had. I think his best years are ahead of him."
Things have started off a little rough in Green Bay for Greg Roberts. The rookie linebacker was signed to the Packers as an undrafted free agent. Roberts never participated in the off season workouts after having a surgery. The packers are reportedly going to place Roberts on the Physically Unable to Perform List to start training CAMP. Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule is expecting the player he knows to bounce back.
“I am really prod of Greg because he became a good player by practicing,” Rhule said. "I had a lot of guys say, 'Coach why are we in full pads? Why are we hitting? Greg bought into it and made himself a good player. He is the number one guy I can point to in the last two years of buying into the way we do things and it benefiting him.
