Logging shear stolen in Polk County, Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the theft of a logging shear in Polk County.
According to Crime Stoppers, the theft occurred on or about July 19 on Summerall Road. An unknown suspect(s) entered a logging site and removed a red and white 2012 Prentice logging shear without the consent of the owner.
The photo shows what the shear would look like but is not the exact one stolen.
If you have any information on this case that will help with the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP or Detective Lee Rogers at 936-329-9024, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
