Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures today will be below average, only warming to the mid-80s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side but skies will remain clear. Tomorrow and Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Be sure you get out and enjoy the cooler temperatures while we have them! Friday will bring back the low 90s but we will keep clear sunny skies. For the weekend you might notice a few extra clouds here and there but we will still be warm in the low to middle 90s. Sunday we bring around rain chances and they will spill into Monday as well.