Neighborhood Strong, Lufkin FD team up to provide smoke detectors to qualifying homes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Neighborhood Strong has teamed up with the Lufkin Fire Department to offer free smoke detectors to residents who receive renovations or repairs from the organization.
Neighborhood Strong’s partners with local foundations, charities, and city agencies to enhance the quality of life of the residents of Wards 1 and 2 in the City of Lufkin through home renovations and repairs, according to the organization’s website.
The organization’s executive director said a partnership with Lufkin Fire Department to also install smoke detectors made sense to everyone involved.
“It’s a particular benefit to many of our homeowners, because many of them are elderly and/or disabled," said Dr. Wayne Lawrence of Neighborhood Strong. "So they need as much early warning as they can possibly get in order to reach safety.”
Lufkin Fire Department also agreed to replace the batteries every year for elderly residents, free of charge, when the batteries expire.
Lawrence pointed out that many residents who qualify for repairs or renovations through Neighborhood Strong do not have smoke detectors, and elderly residents often aren’t physically able to put in new batteries themselves.
“This program will provide an opportunity for all of those types of individuals to get the smoke detectors if they need them, or the batteries if they need those,” Lawrence added.
Lawrence said smoke detectors have been installed in 8 homes this year.
Since 2017, Neighborhood Strong has served 54 homes in the Lufkin area, according to Lawrence, including 19 homes so far this year.
