Report: Adrian Peterson sued over failure to repay $5.2 million loan

(KLTV) - Palestine native and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is reportedly being sued for failure to pay back a $5.2 million loan.
According to ESPN.com, Peterson’s attorney said the running back was “trusting the wrong people," and is deep in debt. This comes after he made nearly $100 million in his NFL career, ESPN said.
A report by The Athletic said a lawsuit had been filed against Peterson in New York stating that he had defaulted on the loan. The article states that Peterson will owe $6.6 million to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales after interest and legal fees.
Redskins training camp starts on Wednesday. Derrius Guice and Peterson will be competing for the starting running back position, ESPN reports. A two-year deal was signed by Peterson which is worth $5 million and has annual incentives of $1.5 million.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.