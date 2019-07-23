SFA announces lone finalist in search for new university president

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University has announced the sole finalist in search for its new university president.
Doctor Scott Gordon, formerly provost at Eastern Washington University, was named Tuesday by the SFA Board of Regents as the finalist out of four candidates who were interviewed for the position.
University officials said continued background checks, community engagement, and negotiation of terms and contract will take place over the 21 days. If everything goes as planned, Dr. Gordon will be named as the university’s 9th president by Aug. 12.
The search for a new president began in Dec. 2018, when longtime leader Dr. Baker Pattillo announced his resignation after serving 52 years. According to the school’s communications director, Pattillo had been recovering from the removal of a benign brain tumor at the time of announcement.
Pattillo passed away less than two weeks after his resignation.
In March, SFA announced it would begin a nationwide search for its next president. A list of 75 qualified candidates was drawn up in early April, according to the university, which was narrowed down to a shortlist of eight candidates in June.
Below is Dr. Gordon’s biography as written on Eastern Washington University’s website:
"Dr. Gordon came to EWU in July 2016 after spending 22 years at the University of Southern Indiana, where he most recently served as the Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education.
As Provost, Dr. Gordon is the university’s chief academic officer, with oversight of academic operations including: 135 areas of study, more than 500 faculty members in six academic colleges, the JFK Library, Academic Policy and Planning, Distance Education, International Programs, Institutional Research, and Grants and Contracts.
A first-generation college student himself, Dr. Gordon’s commitment to students aligns with EWU’s vision for student success."
