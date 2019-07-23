Two SFA basketball standouts sign overseas contracts

Hayes ended her career as one of the program’s best, becoming the 33rd player in program history to eclipse the 1000-point plateau and finishing 28th overall in career scoring. She also ended her career ranked seventh in all-time three-point shooting, knocking down 150 career treys. Hayes’ averages of 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game earned her a spot on the Southland All-Conference First Team in her senior campaign at SFA. During her time in Nacogdoches, Hayes helped SFA accrue a 93-34 (.732) record overall and a 60-12 (.833) mark in league play.