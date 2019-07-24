Buna man dies after his motorcycle hits couch on I-10 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Buna man died after the motorcycle he was driving struck a couch was in the middle of Interstate 10 in Orange County on July 19.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public of Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle wreck that occurred near Mile Marker 858 on I-10 in Orange County at about 10:45 p.m. on July 19.
The preliminary crash report shows that John Franklin Martin, 42, of Buna, was traveling east in the inside lane of I-10 on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle when his bike struck a couch that was the middle of the road. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle, the press release stated.
Martin was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of his injuries. He died a short time later, the press release stated.
“Martin was not wearing a headline at the time of the crash,” the press release stated.
