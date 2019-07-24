Cool, summer nights mean more record lows are in jeopardy of going down

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin set a new record low temperature this morning and record lows for Thursday and Friday mornings will be in jeopardy of going down, too.
The drier air and low humidity will stick around for the rest of the week. That means morning lows will be nice and crisp as we bottom out in the lower-to-middle 60′s.
Daytime highs will still be warm as we top out in the upper 80′s to near 90 the next couple of days. However, the dry air means there will be no heat index or feels like temperature to account for, making for some pleasant conditions.
This rare, July treat will last through Friday before reality hits us in the face this weekend.
Once our winds shift back to the south and our humidity and moisture levels return on Saturday, so will the chances for rain as scattered showers and storms will be back in play, especially by Sunday and Monday of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.