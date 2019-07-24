Ezekiel Elliot’s future of interest at Cowboys Camp

(KLTV) - One of the stories of interest in Oxnard at the Cowboys training camp will be the future of RB Zeke Elliott.
He has a year left after this season and recently he talked of holding out if he doesn’t get a new deal. That puts Dallas in a curious position, because with QB Dak Prescott looking for an extension, do they put Zeke on hold?
Make no mistake, number 21 is by far one of the three top backs in the league, and when he makes things happen on the field, it opens the versatility of Prescott and the passing game with Amari Cooper. Young receiver Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin could also explode in a Zeke led offensive.
DeMarco Murray led the league in rushing before Zeke arrived, Murray became a free agent but did not come to terms with the Cowboys and he’d leave. Not saying this would happen to Zeke, but the situation is so closely resembled that a precedent ha been set.
Cowboys camp begins July 25 and KLTV will spend a week with them for the key stories to send back home to KLTV and KTRE.
