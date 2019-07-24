LIVE: Mueller testifies in front of House committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller III is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday.
Lawmakers are expected to question him about his investigation into Russian interference in 2016 U.S. elections. One issue at the center of that investigation was the question of whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians during the election.
That report was released in April. Read the redacted 448-page report here.
The long-awaited testimony was delayed from July 17 due to lawmakers concerns that there would not be enough time to question Mueller thoroughly. He will testify about the findings of his report for five hours Wednesday in front of two House committees.
