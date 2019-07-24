Lufkin/SFA cowboy recognized before SFA regents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In June we told you about SFA rodeo member Kasen Mccall.
The team roper was recognized before the SFA regents for placing 11th at the College National Finals in Casper, Wyoming. Rodeo team sponsor Rachel Clark says it’s "where the elite of the elite compete.”
Most competitors are upper class students; Kasen was a freshman in June. The Lufkin native and his partner, Panola College’s Clayton Lowry, showed that Texas cowboys are still something to watch out for.
You can catch replays of the action on ESPN beginning August 14.
