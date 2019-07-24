SFA Lumberjacks packing bags for Spain

"Personally this is the fourth team I have had the pleasure of experiencing a a summer foreign tour with," Keller continued. "Each of the previous three times I have been involved in an experience like this, tremendous results during the regular season and postseason have followed. Our guys have worked really hard since arriving to Nacogdoches in June. In that time they have put in a lot of work in the weight room and with our staff for individual skill instruction. This trip is a culmination of our summer workouts and I'm fired up to put everything together on an international stage with this group that has been very fun to be around."