SFA Lumberjacks packing bags for Spain

From SFA Athletics
After making its international playing debut last season by heading to Belfast, Northern Ireland, for the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, the SFA men's basketball team will again be crossing the Atlantic for an international excursion this August.
From August 8-17, the 'Jacks are headed to Spain and will visit the cities of Madrid, Zaragoza and Barcelona. While there, the team is set to play four games against various Spanish teams from around the country.
"We are excited to take our program abroad this August," commented fourth-year SFA head coach Kyle Keller. "Competing against international competition for four games, learning about and immersing ourselves in the Spanish culture from an educational standpoint are things our student athletes have only dreamed of. I am excited to watch our nine new players and four returners grow and bond throughout these next few weeks."
By NCAA rules, college basketball programs are allowed to take an international trip once every four years. Many other programs from around the nation have taken advantage of this rule and for the first time the 'Jacks will be doing so as well.
"Personally this is the fourth team I have had the pleasure of experiencing a a summer foreign tour with," Keller continued. "Each of the previous three times I have been involved in an experience like this, tremendous results during the regular season and postseason have followed. Our guys have worked really hard since arriving to Nacogdoches in June. In that time they have put in a lot of work in the weight room and with our staff for individual skill instruction. This trip is a culmination of our summer workouts and I'm fired up to put everything together on an international stage with this group that has been very fun to be around."
For complete coverage of SFA’s journey to Spain, make sure to visit SFAJacks.com - the official home of SFA Athletics - and follow the 'Jacks on Facebook (SFA Men’s Basketball), Twitter (@SFA_MBB) and Instagram (@SFA_Athletics).
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.