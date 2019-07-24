Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another day with below-average temperatures across East Texas but we will still see plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will once again drop into the low to middle 60s. Tomorrow will be more of the same with temperatures in the upper 80s and lots of sun. Friday will be sunny and warm topping out in the low 90s. For the weekend, it looks like Saturday will be sunny, warm, and dry but by the time Sunday rolls around, we could be seeing some wet weather. As of now, showers should start to roll in on Sunday afternoon. A similar pattern will continue for Monday. Better rain chances make their way into East Texas on Tuesday, which might bring us yet another cool down.