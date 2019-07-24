Woodville woman died in 2-vehicle head-on collision on U.S. Highway 190

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 in Tyler County claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the two-vehicle wreck, which occurred near the Tyler County Airport.
The preliminary crash report shows that Tammie Carter, of Woodville, was driving a 2004 Toyota passenger car west on Highway 190 at about 3:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2009 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jeffrey Watson, 50, of Spring, head-on.
A Tyler County justice of the peace pronounced Carter dead at the scene of the wreck.
A medical helicopter airlifted Watson to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of his injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation.
