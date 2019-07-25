AAA Texas: Summer gas prices begin to fizzle as temperatures rise

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - For the first time in nearly a month, gas prices have seen a weekly decline across the state of Texas.
For those of us who have been holding off on summer road trips, it seems the waiting might have paid off. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch; that’s $0.24 less than the national average.
That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is nine cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
In the Tyler area, drivers might see prices closer to $2.43, and in Lufkin, the prices are closer to $2.53 per gallon.
“Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”
Hurricane Barry had minimal impact on gas prices in the region. The one refinery Barry forced to shut down is now in the restart process and other refineries that were in the storm’s path report few, if any, impacts on operations.