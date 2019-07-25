Bill which could allow Alabama-Coushatta to keep gaming facility passes US House

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe hopes a bill heading to the US Senate will allow it to maintain the Naskila gaming facility. (Khyati Patel/KTRE Multimedia Journalist)
By Jeff Awtrey | July 25, 2019 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 7:33 AM

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The US House of Representatives has voted to send a bill to allow the Alabama-Coushatta tribe to operate their electronic bingo gaming facility without interference from the state to the senate.

The House passed House Resolution 759 without objection just before 10 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday night.

Filed by Congressman Brian Babin, HR 759 aims to remove conflicting language in federal law. State officials have argued using the language under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to prevent the Alabama Coushatta Tribe to operate their class two electronic gaming.

The bill will now be sent to the senate for passage before heading to the president’s desk.

