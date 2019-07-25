The cool summer nights tour almost over as humidity, rain chances return this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the second consecutive day, the Angelina County Airport set another record low temperature this morning by dropping down to 62 degrees. The previous record low on this date was 64, which occurred back in 2000.
With one more cool, summer night expected tonight, the record low for Friday morning will be in serious jeopardy of going down as well as we bottom out in the middle 60′s.
The drier air and low humidity will be replaced by increasing moisture levels and higher humidity values as we transition into the upcoming weekend. With winds shifting back to the south, we will revert to our typical, summertime feel. The added humidity also means slight rain chances will sneak back into the picture as well this weekend, with rain chances coming in at 20% on both Saturday and Sunday.
A slightly better chance of scattered downpours will enter the picture next Monday and Tuesday as our rain odds jump up to 40%. Deeper moisture and some weak disturbances off to our east will move in our direction, enhancing our odds for getting wet.
Rain chances will then taper off by the middle-to-latter part of next week, which means we will be sweating it out under hot and muggy conditions with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the lower-to-middle 70′s.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.