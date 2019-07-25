Jacksonville man sentenced to life for murdering wife on Easter Sunday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife in 2014.
According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Cedric Thompson was sentenced to life in prison following a nine-day trial. Cedric was found guilty of murdering his wife, Kayla Wood Thompson, on Easter Sunday of 2014.
Cedric reportedly stabbed his wife eight times before running her over as she tried to run for help.
The DA’s office stated evidence were shown to the jury including that Kayla’s blood was found on the bottom of the car and throughout the house. The jury also learned the defendants’ footprints were found next to Kayla’s body and tire prints were found on her body that matched the tires of the car.
According to the DA’s office, the jury also heard the testimony of Kayla’s child, who had reportedly witnessed her murder.
The DA’s office reported Cedric continued to claim that his wife was “standing on the front porch" when he left and “that she must have stuck herself with something sharp."
Testimonies were heard from psychologists and the Kayla’s family during the punishment phase of the trial.
