Judge denies motion to suppress Bobby Woods’ testimony regarding drowning of 3-year-old boy
Mason Cuttler
By Stephanie Frazier | July 25, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 3:58 PM

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Judge Paul White heard the case of Bobby Woods in a suppression hearing in Angelina County, and made the decision not to suppress Woods’ own testimony in a drowning case.

The case involves the drowning death of a child who was his girlfriend’s nephew.

Video evidence was played in court on July 19 during the suppression hearing in Angelina County. The hearing was to determine if the murder confession Bobby Woods Jr., gave would be allowed into evidence during his trial.

He’s charged with capital murder in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.

