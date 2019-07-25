Lufkin police: Woman found passed out in parking lot thought she was in Arlington

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who was found passed out in the parking lot of Lufkin’s HEB store Wednesday allegedly told police that she thought she was in Arlington after an officer asked if she knew where she was.
A search of the woman’s vehicle turned up methamphetamine, K2, and codeine, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Christy Michelle Patton, 44, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or destroying physical evidence charge, a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams charge, three Class A misdemeanor possession of dangerous drug charges, a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge.
Patton’s collective bond amount has been set at $7,000 for the misdemeanor charges. No bond amounts have been set for her felony charges.
According to the narrative of the police offense report, a Lufkin PD officer was dispatched to the parking lot of the HEB store located at 111 N. Timberland Drive to check out a report that a woman was seen passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.
When the LPD officer got to the scene, he spotted a woman who was later identified as Patton slumped over in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Once the officer could tell she was breathing, he knocked on the window, but she didn’t respond.
Patton finally woke up when the officer shook her vehicle, the offense report stated. Patton’s speech was allegedly slurred when she talked to the LPD officer.
The officer asked Patton where she had come from, and she said that was tired because she had driven from Lufkin to the HEB parking lot. When he asked Patton where she was, she allegedly responded that she was in Arlington.
After the LPD officer asked Patton to get out of her car, he got permission to search it. He opened the center console between the front seats and found a clear plastic bag of “a green leafy substance with a chemical odor believed to be K2,” the offense report stated.
At that point, the LPD officer took Patton into custody and put her in the back seat of his patrol unit.
As the search of the vehicle continued, the Lufkin PD officer found a purse that contained a small bag with the word “Love” written on it. Inside the bag, the officer found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth, a clear plastic bag containing about 2 grams of meth, and a labeled pill bottle containing three different types of prescription pills, the offense report stated.
According to the offense report, the pill bottle contained an Acetaminophen/Codeine pill, 9 Hhydroyzine Hydrochloride pills, and an Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine pill. A further search of the purse turned up a pill bottle with two Alprazolam pills in it, the narrative stated.
When the officer went back to his patrol unit to buckle Patton in, he noticed a clear plastic bag by Patton’s foot and a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for meth spread all over the back of his patrol unit, the offense report stated.
According to the offense report, the LPD officer’s in-car camera shows Patton reaching into her front right pocket and pulling the plastic bag out. The audio picked up the sound of her tearing the bag open, and she could also allegedly be seen spreading the drugs around the back seat of the patrol unit with her feet and rear end.
Patton had her hands cuffed behind her back when all this was going on, the offense report stated.
After the LPD officer took Patton to jail, he salvaged the crystal-like substance Patton allegedly tried to destroy. It and the other narcotics were submitted as evidence, the offense report stated.
