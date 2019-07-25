EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another nice, mild start with temperatures in the 60s again this morning. Mostly sunny and nice again this afternoon as well. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s with light northeasterly winds becoming easterly by this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 60s again overnight tonight with another nice day tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will warm back to near 90 degrees and those temperatures will warm into the lower 90s this weekend. Southeast winds by late Friday will start to bring back the humidity as well so temperatures this weekend will feel like the mid 90s. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Sunday afternoon and could increase a bit into early next week.