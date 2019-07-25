SFA Basketball unveils 2019 non-conference schedule

SFA Athletics
A pair of 2019 NCAA Tournament participants, premier road games against foes from the ACC, Big Ten and the SEC as well as seven home dates highlighted the 2019-20 SFA men’s basketball non-conference schedule which was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
In all, the 'Jacks are set to take on 11 foes in non-conference action through the months of November and December with their first four contests taking place inside venerable William R. Johnson Coliseum. SFA's season opener is set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, when the 'Jacks battle LeTourneau. From there, three NCAA Division I foes from three different states pay a visit to Nacogdoches when North Carolina Central (Nov. 9), Niagara (Nov. 13) and Drexel (Nov. 16) travel to Texas' oldest town.
A stretch of three consecutive road contests in three different states await the 'Jacks following four straight at home to open the season. SFA travels to Rutgers (Nov. 20), Duke (Nov. 26) and Arkansas State (Nov. 30) where they will play each of those opponents for the first time in program history before heading back to Nacogdoches.
SFA's four remaining non-conference tilts come in December, the first of those against Arlington Baptist (Dec. 2) at home. From there, the 'Jacks' final road trip in 2019 sends them to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for a showdown with Alabama (Dec. 6). SFA's lone bout with an SEC foe is a return trip after the Crimson Tide came to Nacogdoches in December of 2018.
Once they return from Alabama, SFA closes out its non-conference slate at home by hosting Louisiana-Monroe (Dec. 14) and Paul Quinn (Dec. 28).
