SFA Basketball unveils 2019 non-conference schedule

In all, the 'Jacks are set to take on 11 foes in non-conference action through the months of November and December with their first four contests taking place inside venerable William R. Johnson Coliseum. SFA's season opener is set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, when the 'Jacks battle LeTourneau. From there, three NCAA Division I foes from three different states pay a visit to Nacogdoches when North Carolina Central (Nov. 9), Niagara (Nov. 13) and Drexel (Nov. 16) travel to Texas' oldest town.