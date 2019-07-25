TDCJ: Death row inmate died at Livingston hospital after being found unresponsive

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A death row inmate died at a Livingston hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for TDCJ, said that Ignacio Gomez was found unresponsive in his cell at the Polunsky Unit in Polk County at about 5:37 a.m. Sunday.
“Life-saving measures were taken,” Desel said. “He was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.”
Desel said the preliminary cause of death has been listed as cardiac arrest. He added that a full autopsy will be performed on Gomez’ body. The inmate’s death will be investigated by the independent Office of the Inspector General, as are all other deaths of TDCJ inmates.
According to Desel, Gomez spent 21 years, one month, and five days in prison for his capital murder conviction.
An Associated Press story stated that Gomez was a Mexican citizen.
“Gomez was convicted in the 1996 shootings of 16-year-old twin brothers and a 19-year-old,” the AP story stated. “He unsuccessfully challenged the conviction claiming police never told him he had the right to legal assistance from the Mexican consulate.”
According to the AP story, Gomez’ lawyer said his client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and found not competent to be put to death. He did not have a scheduled execution date.
