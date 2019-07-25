Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another beautiful day in store for East Texas with blue skies and highs in the upper 80s. As we advance through the evening into our overnight hours, our easterly winds will begin to shift more to the south, meaning humidity will slowly begin to crawl back into East Texas over the next few days. One more day of upper 60s tomorrow morning but as we warm into the afternoon, a few areas in East Texas will likely see the return of 90 degrees. Lower 90s for highs over the weekend with a fair mix of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers possible on Saturday for Deep East Texas but most will stay dry. Sunday and Monday we’ll see spotty showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Best chance for rain still looks to be Tuesday afternoon where afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Wednesday is looking to take a drier turn, but will warm up into the middle 90s.