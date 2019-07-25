Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: Burglary suspect arrested in Colorado

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Colorado have arrested a Houston man in connection with a Tyler County burglary in which the suspect entered a home while its residents were sleeping and took several rifles back in April.
Jefferson County, Colorado, deputies arrested Jason Garett Lawson in Denver on July 19.
He is awaiting extradition in Colorado on a burglary of a habitation arrest warrant from Tyler County. More criminal charges are expected to be filed against Larson. According to a press release, Lawson is also wanted for crimes committed in Jefferson County, Hardin County, and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.
The press release stated that Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 1020 (Spring Valley Drive) in the early morning hours of April 19 to check out a report of a burglary. When they got there, they learned that the suspect had entered the home while its occupants were asleep and had taken several rifles.
The TCSO deputies located a witness who lives near the residence that was burglarized, the press release stated. The man told them that he spotted at silver, four-door passenger car stop in the middle of the road at about 3:30 a.m.
“The witness told deputies that a male subject exited the vehicle, disappeared around the side of the burglarized home, and returned a short time later carrying several rifles,” the press release stated.
While the TCSO deputies were at the scene, numerous people called the sheriff’s office to report that vehicles were being burglarized in the Deerwood Subdivision, which is located on CR 1020 and CR 1010.
“As deputies began investigating these crimes, it became apparent that they were all committed by the same individual(s) due to the similarity in the crimes,” the press release stated. “Deputies were also able to locate another witness who observed a silver 4-door passenger car driving slowly through the Deerwood Subdivision approximately 2:15 a.m.”
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force and learned that a gun that had been stolen from the home in Tyler County had been recovered at a home in Vidor.
“Through the combined efforts of numerous agencies, including the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Lumberton Police Department, investigators were able to link the crimes on the morning of April 19 to Jason Garett Lawson of Houston.”
The press release stated that TCSO investigators are still working to recover all the property stolen in Tyler County.
