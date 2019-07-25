WEBXTRA: Michael Coleman talks storylines heading into Cowboys Camp 2019

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys return to California this week for the majority of their 2019 training camp, and KLTV and KTRE will be there for plenty of the preseason action.
East Texas News’ Michael Coleman and crew will be in Oxnard Thursday while the team gets situated ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday, July 27th. The final practice will be held Thursday, Aug. 15.
KLTV and KTRE will bring you all the action from the 2019 Dallas Cowboys training camp through Aug. 9. You can find the latest team and player news by visiting our Cowboys Camp 2019 section.