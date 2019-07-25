Webxtra: Texans Camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) -Day 1 is a wrap at the Houston Texans Training Camp.
The big takeaways are:
JJ Watt was on the field after being put on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained on the Pup list.
Jadeveon Clowney held out like we expected while he is in a contract dispute with the team.
Head Coach Bill O’Brien is usually more hands-on with the offense but let the coordinators do most of the coaching.
Keke Coutee looked solid on the field and seems to be over the multiple hamstring injuries.
