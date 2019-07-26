Angelina County deputy remains hospitalized after deadly wreck

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County sheriff’s deputy remains hospitalized after being seriously injured in a deadly two-vehicle wreck.
Lt. Stacy Seymore was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 69 North just north of Zavalla.
Seymore was driving an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit at the time of the wreck. Sheriff Sanches said Friday morning Seymore’s recovery will take some time.
Seymore suffered broken ribs, a broken left foot and a fracture of his right foot that will require surgery, according to preliminary reports.
The driver of the other vehicle died. That driver’s name has not been released. The Department of Public safety is investigating and Trooper David Hendry said it’s too early to determine who was at fault.
In October 2017, Seymore was involved in a wreck while driving an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on U.S. Highway 69 North in Pollok. No injuries were reported in that wreck.
Seymore was driving on Highway 69 North when he tracked a speeder and attempted to turn around in pursuit of the vehicle. That’s when his patrol SUV was hit from behind, according to DPS.
The other driver in that wreck was cited for failure to control speed.
