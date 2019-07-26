Diboll man who allegedly shot out Big Lots window, entered with shotgun indicted

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 48-year-old man who is accused of shooting out a window at the Lufkin Big Lots store and then walking inside with a shotgun back in May.
When the Angelina County grand jury met on Thursday, they indicted Reagan Todd Horton, of Diboll, on a second-degree felony aggravated assault in retaliation charge, three counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, a third-degree felony stalking charge, and state-jail felony burglary charge.
Horton is still being held in the Angelina County jail. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $82,500.
In a previous story, Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Horton was first issued a criminal trespass warning at 4:45 a.m. on May 24 because he was allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend as she and other employees arrived for work at the Big Lots store located at 809 South Timberland Drive.
Pebsworth said Horton returned to the store just before 7 a.m. and shot out the glass of side entrance. He then allegedly entered the store carrying a shotgun.
One of the employees ran out of the store and called the police as the others fled to the break room, locking the door behind them.
Horton was seen on surveillance video, walking through the aisles of the store. He then fled in a red pickup truck before officers arrived at the scene, according to Pebsworth.
Pebsworth said Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a car matching the description of the suspected vehicle at about 7:48 a.m. on Tidwell Road in Burke. They made contact with the driver, identified as Horton, and then took him into custody.
No employees were injured during the incident, according to Pebsworth.
