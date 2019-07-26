DPS identifies person killed in wreck involving ASCO patrol unit

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a report of a two vehicle crash yesterday afternoon on US 69, just north of Zavalla.
The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 3 p.m., an Angelina County Sheriff’s Department marked patrol car was traveling south when a northbound 2009 Nissan passenger car attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the patrol vehicle head-on off the west side of the roadway.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace and is identified as 17-year-old Tyler Duke from Lufkin. Three additional passengers in the Nissan are identified as 20-year-old Charity Lawson from Orange, 16-year-old Faith Lawson, also from Orange and a one-year-old female. Charity Lawson was transported to a Conroe hospital by medical helicopter for treatment. Faith Lawson was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital and later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The one-year-old female passenger was properly secured in an appropriate child passenger safety seat system and was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the patrol vehicle is identified as 51-year-old
Stacy Seymore from Wells. Seymore was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont by medical helicopter for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time
