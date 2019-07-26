DPS identifies person killed in wreck involving ASCO patrol unit

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace and is identified as 17-year-old Tyler Duke from Lufkin. Three additional passengers in the Nissan are identified as 20-year-old Charity Lawson from Orange, 16-year-old Faith Lawson, also from Orange and a one-year-old female. Charity Lawson was transported to a Conroe hospital by medical helicopter for treatment. Faith Lawson was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital and later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The one-year-old female passenger was properly secured in an appropriate child passenger safety seat system and was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for minor injuries.