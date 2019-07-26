DPS releases name of man who died in Trinity County 18-wheeler rollover wreck

The preliminary crash report shows that at about 7:15 a.m., Willie Horace, 35, of Lufkin, was driving a 2017 Kenworth truck west on SH 94 when he drove off the road to the right. After Horace over-corrected to the left, his truck crossed back over the highway and rolled over before it struck several trees. Horace was ejected from the truck, the press release stated.