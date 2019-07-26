DPS releases name of man who died in Trinity County 18-wheeler rollover wreck

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a fatal 18-wheeler rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 94 in Trinity County Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of the Lufkin man who died in the crash.
Traffic control has been set up on State Highway 94 in Trinity County as crews respond to a fatal 18-wheeler crash.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a wreck has been reported on State Highway 94 near Centerville. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace reported an 18-wheeler had rolled over.
A press release stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the rollover wreck.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 7:15 a.m., Willie Horace, 35, of Lufkin, was driving a 2017 Kenworth truck west on SH 94 when he drove off the road to the right. After Horace over-corrected to the left, his truck crossed back over the highway and rolled over before it struck several trees. Horace was ejected from the truck, the press release stated.
A Trinity County justice of the peace pronounced Horace dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation, according to the press release.
One lane of traffic is open at this time. TxDOT reports motorists should prepare for delays as crews work to clear the scene.
