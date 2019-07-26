East Texas Ag News: Time to prepare for the fall garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Regularly harvesting vegetables from your garden is key to keeping it productive.
This is according to county extension agents in Overton. You’ll want to make sure you’re harvesting vegetables at their peak of maturity for maximum nutrition and quality.
You should begin preparing for the fall garden now. It may seem early, but you need to get plants started in time for harvests before first freeze. You’ll also want to examine existing plants you might consider carrying through to fall.
Spend some time on new transplants to get them started, before harvesting in October.
