The humidity and a small chance of showers returns this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The drier air and lower humidity we have enjoyed throughout much of this week will be coming to an end as southerly winds quickly bring back the dreaded humidity this weekend.
The higher humidity levels will also come with increasing moisture levels as well. This means isolated showers will enter the picture as we have you down for a 20% chance of a brief, cooling shower on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
A slightly better chance of scattered downpours will enter the picture early next week as our rain odds jump up to 40%. Deeper moisture and some storm complexes off to our north will move in our direction, enhancing our odds for getting wet.
Rain chances will then taper off by the middle-to-latter part of next week, which means we will be sweating it out under hot and muggy conditions with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the lower-to-middle 70′s.
