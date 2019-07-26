Lufkin Police Department: Card skimmer found inside another convenience store gas pump

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Another card skimmer has been found in Lufkin.
The latest device was found inside at pump at the Crown Colony Food Mart on Thursday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said Friday that card skimmer was found inside the No. 2 pump at the convenience store.
“An employee notified police after finding the skimmer around 11 a.m. Thursday during a morning pump check,” Pebsworth said. “The pump had previously been checked around 11 p.m. Wednesday and the skimmer was not there.”
Pebsworth added LPD investigators are in the process of reviewing the store’s surveillance footage to determine exactly when the skimmer was put in the pump. She said that, based on the pump check times, the skimmer couldn’t have been in place for more than 12 hours.
“We advise people who used that pump between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday to closely monitor their bank accounts or get a new card to be on the safe side,” Pebsworth said. “We applaud this store for doing pump checks to ensure the safety/security of its customers.”
