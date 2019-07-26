Nacogdoches city council reviewing food truck ordinance

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The food truck service industry is taking off in Nacogdoches, but with a few bumps in the road. Three amendments to the current ordinance are under serious consideration.
"The amendment here is to remove a provision that was in place in 2017 that required trucks to operate 200 feet away from an open and operating restaurant," said Amy Mehaffey, Main Street coordinator and communications director, before a group of concerned residents.
Turns out in other cities the 200-foot rule is leading to lawsuits, something the city of Nacogdoches would rather avoid.
“I think one being in San Antonio and the other in El Paso. The suits were actually filed," noted Nacogdoches city attorney, Jeff Davis.
Various fire and health regulations for the safety of units and the people around them are among the proposed changes.
“Super important,” said food truck operator Chris Bostick. “We follow a page of all the food trucks across the country and the kind of scary stuff that can happen if regulations aren't put into place to keep us safe."
Among the proposed changes is allowing the city manager or designee to regulate the hours of operation of food trucks on city properties. The idea is to avoid congestion during certain events. Shane Jackson, a downtown business owner pointed out his concern.
"I just think there should be some sort of check and balance when you have a human determining when you get to work and when you don't."
Discussion on other issues arose.
“What is mostly important to us is a parking issue downtown and it's not just for the restaurants, but it's for all the downtown business owners," said downtown restaurant owner, Steven Geyerman.
Currently, food trucks cannot take up more than three parking spaces.
The discussion is designed to help city council with their future decision. The opportunity impressed Bostick.
“And I just have to say, y’all are doing a very, very good job because most cities, and we’re all over Texas; most cities don’t have this conversation at all."
City council is expected to vote on the amendments in its August or September meetings.
