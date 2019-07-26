Probation officers paint the town in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Commonly, probationers are required to do community service. Thursday, the tables were turned. Federal probation officers and staff voluntarily did community service in Nacogdoches. About 70 volunteers were painting the town. Lamp posts, specifically. The service project was part of the United States Probation Office, Eastern District of Texas annual conference.
“We like to give back to the community,” explained Chief Deputy Nikki Stephens. “And this is our third year here in Nacogdoches and we’ve always been treated well; we’ve enjoyed the community and we just wanted to pay it back.”
The conference’s topic this year is stress management. Perhaps some of that stress was released on all the lamp posts in town.
