SFA introduces new campus guideline barring young children in the workplace

The policy states that “continuous failure to comply with the policy could result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.” A similar statement is found in multiple university policies, and it accommodates progressive levels of discipline while allowing termination for certain circumstances as deemed appropriate. (The Faculty Code of Conduct policy prescribes an investigation process, and before a tenured or tenure-tracked faculty member could be terminated, there would be a hearing before other faculty members, in accordance with the Tenure and Continued Employment policy. The Discipline and Discharge policy for staff uses a progressive discipline system (Corrective Disciplinary Actions, policy 11.4). In other words, this policy does not operate in isolation from all other policies regarding how discipline would actually be carried out.)