Traffic blocked on Hwy 94 following fatal 18-wheeler rollover in Trinity County

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic control is being set up on State Highway 94 in Trinity County as crews respond to a fatal 18-wheeler crash.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a wreck has been reported on State Highway 94 near Centerville. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace reported an 18-wheeler had rolled over. Wallace said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died.
One lane of traffic is open at this time. TxDOT reports motorists should prepare for delays as crews work to clear the scene.
KTRE will continue to provide updates as the story develops.
